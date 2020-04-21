AnlogaJunction: New Stonebwoy album arrives Friday

Anloga Junction, the wildly anticipated 2020 LP by Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star, arrives in days.

Containing fifteen songs, the collection, which follows Epistles of Mama (2017) features an elite, international guest list from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the US, Tanzania, Jamaica, and the Netherlands. It includes Nasty C, Kojo Antwi, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Zlatan, Chivv, Alicai and Jahmiel.

Anloga Junction is homage to the place of his birth. Though an Ashaiman transplant for many years, Stonebwoy traces his roots to the popular Volta town. All his previous bodies of work have had smatterings of his native town, which usually bare themselves in his use of Ewe, the primary language spoken across the Volta region. Anloga Junction sees him acknowledge his heritage in a way that is , perhaps, fuller.

Per myjoyonline.com, the album will be previewed on Joy Prime and Hitz FM on Thursday, April 23, a day before its launch.

The album is led with the singles “Good Morning,” “African Party,” and the Alicai Harley-assisted “Understand.”

A decorated pop champion, Stonebwoy boasts of multiple Ghana Music Awards laurels, a BET Best International Act honour, AFRIMA and IRAWMA plaques among others. He has worked with an endless roster local and international icons, and runs Burniton Music Group, on which the LP arrives.