Morgan Heritage for iJAM Music Festival, April 4!

Grammy Award-winning Morgan Heritage (Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Peter “Peetah” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mojo” Morgan) today announced the partnership with City of Orlando, District 5 Commisioner Regina Hill to bring the iJAM Music Festival to Orlando – Where Impact Meets Music. The one-day festival features international music superstars performing a spectrum of musical genres all while bringing awareness through music and maintaining a sound mind, body and soul. The multicultural iJAM Music Festival makes its debut at Orlando’s Tinker Field on Saturday, April 4. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday January 10th and are available at http://smarturl.it/iJam2020.

“The City of Orlando is a community of inclusion. I believe a festival like iJAM Fest, will not only define the vision of inclusion within our ‘City Beautiful’, but will magnify the richness of diversity and heritage,” stated Commissioner Regina I. Hill (City of Orlando Commissioner, District 5). We are proud that Morgan Heritage has chosen to host this event in Orlando, but I am especially excited about it being in District 5.”

The Morgan Heritage Foundation has partnered with City of Orlando, District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, Clean the World and iHeartMedia, to bring the iJAM Music Festival to District 5. Through this partnership they hope to have a greater impact in the community, this includes the inclusion of local businesses and partners. In efforts to achieve this they have opened up the Festival to vendors, there is a variety of vendor positions available and they can sign up using the following link: https://forms.gle/SAqwaCNu7prg1Bvp6. Commissioner Hill has advocated for more involvement of youth in events throughout the community, and will be sponsoring a Kidz Zone during the Music Festival to make this happen. Commissioner Regina Hill has also been working as a partner to bring the “iJAM Fest & Commissioner Regina Hill’s Talent Search”. This will give 5 lucky winners the opportunity to be a part of the iJAM Music Festival. Winners will be chosen from the 5 following categories: Reggae/Dancehall/Soca, Hip-Hop/R&B, Rock, Latin and the People’s Choice (the people get to choose this winner). Along with this Talent Search, 3 lucky voters will get the chance to win backstage passes. The auditions and voting will take place on www.ijamfest.com!

Headlined by Morgan Heritage, the Royal Family of Reggae, the iJAM Music Festival includes a star-studded lineup including Busy Signal (Dancehall & Reggae), Less Than Jake (Ska Punk), Baha Men (Junkanoo & Pop), Marcia Griffiths (Reggae), Boris Bilbraut (formerly of Cultura Profética), Pumpa (Soca), Gondwana (Latin), Laza Morgan (Reggae & Pop), Jemere Morgan (Reggae, Pop & Hip-Hop), Esh x Schief (Alternative/Acoustic), Sailor Jane (Reggae & Soul) and many more. The family-friendly festival will also include international fare, holistic experiences, Health & Wellness purveyors and with the Coronavirus era we are happy that Clean the World will host soap education with a hygiene kit build for children within the Kidz Zone. iJAM Music Festival patrons will experience the true meaning of “One Love.”

“The iJAM Music Festival is a brilliant idea brought to Central Florida by the legendary Morgan Heritage. How can you NOT be a part of it? With such an array of artists from different genres, and iHeartMedia’s ability to reach the masses to promote this event, it’s a win-win combo for our community. We look forward to watching this event grow each year and seeing just how much of a positive impact it has on our little piece of the world and how we can show our commitment to ONE LOVE!” – Supa Dave, iHeartMedia Event Sales & Production Manager/On-Air Talent

To further their mission, The Morgan Heritage Foundation aims to facilitate and create programs that provides a clear path to success for the youth and has partnered with Clean the World, a non-profit, global-health organization committed to improving the quality of life for vulnerable communities around the world through water, sanitation and hygiene for all those affected by poverty, homelessness, and humanitarian or natural crises.

“When Morgan Heritage and Central Florida Deals approached us about being apart of the iJAM Music Festival, we knew immediately that it would be a great fit,” says Shawn Seipler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean the World. “This festival is an opportunity to raise awareness, build social impact, and serve the community. We are honoured to partner with this talented family group of Grammy award-winning performers to spread love to those in need.”

“Through our partnership, our goal is to bring awareness about Clean the World’s mission to save millions of people with proper hygienic health,” said Mojo Morgan. “By recycling soap and other discarded hygiene products, Clean the World saves lives with items that traditionally end up in landfills. Thousands of children under the age of five years old, their lives are cut short due to inflexions and diseases that are preventable. Since 2009, Clean the World has distributed over 53 million bars of soap, hygiene kits and other wash supplies and provided aid to over 10 million people in 127 countries,” said Morgan Heritage Foundation.