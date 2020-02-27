GI DEM! Larruso teases new song

Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Larruso has officially previewed his first project for 2020 on his official Instagram page. Larruso, who broke to fame with his debut record under Jadon Shatta Entertainment looks to, with this new song, reassert himself as an incoming staple in a highly competitive terrain.

Larruso announced his new song (titled “Gi Dem” and produced by Beatz Dakay) via Instagram: “Had to make the Don @stonebwoyb confirm da tune. 🔥🔥🤞🏼 Drops on 13th March 💡,” he posted, confirming the official release date of his first 2020 project.

Larruso is currently promoting the remix of his hit single “Killy Killy” featuring Ghana’s Dancehall Heavyweight, Stonebwoy and BET Nominee, Kwesi Arthur.

A Ghana-based Dancehall and Afrobeats artist, Larruso made his swift rise in the music scene later 2019 after releasing his debut single titled “Killy Killy” under Jadon Shatta Entertainment. This records Larruso as the first Ghanaian upcoming artist to break to fame instantly after being signed.